NPRA bans two cosmetic products containing mercury

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Division (NPRA) under the Ministry of Health (MOH) has advised the public against using two cosmetic products in the market as they contain mercury, a scheduled poison.

NPRA director, Norhaliza A Halim, in a statement today, said the public should not buy these two products - LS repairing cream and Luffiya treatment foundation.

“The public who are using these cosmetic products are advised to stop using them and to seek advice from health professionals if they experience any discomfort or adverse effects.

“Meanwhile, sellers and distributors must stop selling the cosmetic products immediately,” she said, adding the sale and distribution of these cosmetic products violate the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984.

Norhaliza said individuals found to commit offences under the regulations could be fined not more than RM25,000 or jail not more than three years or both for the first offence.

She said offenders would be fined not more than RM50,000 or jail not more than five years or both for a subsequent offence.

“A company can be fined up to RM50,000 for the first offence and up to RM100,000 for a subsequent offence,” she added. - Bernama