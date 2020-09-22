NRD assistant officer charged with accepting RM16,000 in bribes

JOHOR BAHRU: An assistant officer at the Putrajaya National Registration Department (NRD) pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to three counts of accepting bribes amounting to RM16,000, two years ago.

Mohd Fazdhly Abdul Razak, 42, made the plea after the charges were read out to him before judge Kamarudin Kamsun.

On the first and second counts, he was charged in his capacity as a civil servant with accepting RM10,000 and RM1,500 from a man, whom he knew had connection with his official functions.

For the third charge, Mohd Fazdhly was accused of accepting RM4,500 from the same man.

The accused allegedly received the money which was deposited into his bank account at two bank branches in Masai and Taman Johor Jaya here on June 13, July 4 and July 18, 2018.

The three charges are framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code which provides for an imprisonment of up to two years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

Kamarudin allowed the accused bail of RM15,000 in one surety and also ordered him to report himself at the nearest Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office every month.

The court fixed Oct 26 for mention of the case and documents submission.-Bernama