NRD counters to open from tomorrow only for those with appointments

03 May 2020 / 18:47 H.
PUTRAJAYA: Counters at the National Registration Department (NRD) office nationwide will resume operation beginning tomorrow (Monday, May 4), but only for customers with appointments.

In a statement issued here today, NRD said only customers with appointments will be attended to.

“For appointment, the public can contact NRD Customer Service office at 03-88807077 or 03-88808076 or email to pro@jpn.gov.my,” it said.

It said the counters at the NRD offices will be opened everyday on weekdays beginning tomorrow during the Movement Control Order (MCO). - Bernama

