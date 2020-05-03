NRD counters to open from tomorrow only for those with appointments

PUTRAJAYA: Counters at the National Registration Department (NRD) office nationwide will resume operation beginning tomorrow (Monday, May 4), but only for customers with appointments.

In a statement issued here today, NRD said only customers with appointments will be attended to.

“For appointment, the public can contact NRD Customer Service office at 03-88807077 or 03-88808076 or email to pro@jpn.gov.my,” it said.

It said the counters at the NRD offices will be opened everyday on weekdays beginning tomorrow during the Movement Control Order (MCO). - Bernama