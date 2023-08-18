NRD denies claims 54,000 Chinese nationals granted citizenship

PUTRAJAYA: The National Registration Department (NRD) has denied allegations that some 54,000 Chinese nationals are in the process of being granted Malaysian citizenship to become DAP voters.

According to the department, a statement made by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddian Nasution (pix) during a press conference on Jan 9 this year had been manipulated.

What he actually said was that 54,000 applications for citizenship were received between 2017 and 2022 and the applications were made in accordance with the provisions in the Federal Constitution and involve applicants from diverse backgrounds and countries of origin, said NRD in a statement today.

It said the gist of Saifuddin's statement on that day was about his commitment, as the newly appointed Home Minister then, to decide on the long pending citizenship applications.

Based on the NRD’s record for 2019 until July 31 this year, only 45 individuals from China were granted Malaysian citizenship, it said.

According to NRD, the process of awarding citizenship is subject to provisions in the Federal Constitution and and other relevant laws to safeguard the sovereignty and security of the country.

“The awarding of citizenship status is the highest award by the Malaysian government to those who are truly worthy and meet the requirements,“ it said.

An individual can only submit a citizenship application after fulfilling the requirements allocated under Part III of the Federal Constitution, Citizenship Rules 1964 and other relevant laws regarding marriage registration, adoption, child status and immigration regulations, it said. -Bernama