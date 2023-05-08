NRD implements 80: 130 Mekar programmes every month nationwide

JASIN: The National Registration Department (NRD) is taking steps to intensify the ‘Menyemai Kasih Rakyat’ (Mekar) programme nationwide through the implementation of 80 to 130 ‘going down to the ground’ programmes under the initiative every month.

Its director-general Zamri Misman said this was to ensure that the target groups, especially individuals in rural areas and those with disabilities such as those who are sick and bedridden, can register their businesses or renew identity cards, birth and death certificates.

“Mekar is the NRD’s outreach programme for the application of related documents to those who are eligible but find it difficult to come to the NRD office and it is a proactive approach to ensure that every resident in the country who is qualified applies for and obtains valid identification.

“This programme also focuses on the Orang Asli group with more than 50 programmes implemented especially in Kelantan, Pahang and Perak and their awareness of the importance of registering identity cards is also increasing,“ he told reporters here today.

Earlier, he attended the Mekar programme with the Orang Asli Community of Kampung Gapam Baru which was also attended by Melaka Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Communication Committee chairman Fairul Nizam Roslan and the Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) of Negeri Sembilan and Melaka Shahrani director Shahrani Idderis.

Zamri added that for the record from January to July this year, a total of 50 replacement MyKads for the Orang Asli community through the Mekar NRD Melaka Programme had been received and submitted, while 11 applications involved birth matters.

He said at the handing over ceremony of the Mekar Programme at Gapam Baru Orang Asli village, it involved ten birth certificate recipients, ten new replacement MyKad recipients and a special 75-year-old replacement MyKad recipient who is also symbolic of the NRD’s 75-year Diamond Jubilee celebration that will be celebrated in October.-Bernama