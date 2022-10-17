NRD to introduce birth certificates with new security features next year

PUTRAJAYA: The National Registration Department (NRD) will be introducing a new version of birth certificates which will have the latest security features next year, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

Speaking at a press conference after launching the new design of the document in conjunction with the National Registration Day 2022 here, Hamzah said the latest security features will include a watermark to prevent forgery, as well as different types of paper and ink for printing.

“So that when the document is presented before us, we will know whether it is authentic or not,” he said.

However, Hamzah the new birth certificates would only be issued to children born from 2023 onwards and that existing birth certificates can still be used and need not be changed.

The NRD in a statement said a total of 38 NRD documents, which include birth and marriage certificates, will be upgraded starting next year, especially in terms of security features to maintain the authenticity of the documents. - Bernama