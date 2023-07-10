NRECC: Implementing agencies should adopt new Geopark development documents

KUALA LUMPUR: Geopark implementation agencies have been urged to adopt the National Geopark Development Plan (PPGN) 2021-2030 and National Geopark Implementation Plan (PLGN) books as a guide in developing and managing geoparks.

The Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Ministry (NRECC), in a statement, said this was important to make national geoparks of international standards and on par with the UNESCO Global Geopark (UGGp).

“The publication of these two plans is an initiative of the ministry through the Department of Mineral and Geoscience Malaysia (JMG) to strengthen the agenda for developing and managing national geoparks, and they need to be referenced and adopted in all national physical development planning,” the statement said.

The statement was issued in conjunction with the launch of the books by Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii at the International Greentech and Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia 2023 (IGEM) here today.

PPGN 2021-2030 is a strategic plan for geopark development with a vision of guiding a National Geopark towards UGGp recognition in a 10-year period.

It outlines elements of strategy, procedure and action by the government agencies involved so that they can be harnessed in an integrated manner through a common management approach.

PLGN is to serve as a management guide for interested parties at the state government level and relevant agencies, especially National Geopark management authorities, to ensure all strategies and programmes contained in the document can be implemented according to the standards set by the National Geopark Committee and UGGp.

According to NRECC, the two plans were agreed to at the 42nd National Physical Planning Council (MPFN) Meeting on Sept 18, which was chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, for adoption in geopark development and implementation by federal agencies with the cooperation of state governments to strengthen the economy and well-being of local communities.

Apart from this, the meeting also agreed that PPGN 2021-2030 and PLGN proposals be translated into Local Plans for state and local authorities throughout the country.

The ministry also said JMG had conducted geological heritage mapping activities, especially on geosites, since the 1990s to develop geopark areas for the preservation and conservation of all natural resources heritage in Malaysia.

“The geopark development concept involves three important elements, namely education, conservation and sustainable development to ensure geological, biological and cultural heritage resources are protected and at the same time enabling the use of these heritage resources to strengthen the economy of local communities and geotourism products,” it added. -Bernama