NRECC mulls proposed water tariff review

BANTING: The Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC) is considering implementing the proposed review of water tariffs to provide a return on capital commensurate with the operational costs.

Its minister, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the Federal government is aware that the financial sustainability of water operators plays a crucial role in the quality of water supply service delivery.

“We are aware that some states are still using old tariffs that have never been reviewed for over 20 years and this matter is currently under NRECC action.

“We will also ensure that any tariff increase will not burden the less fortunate,“ he said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Rasau Water Supply Scheme in Kampung Seri Cheeding today.

Also present was Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Nik Nazmi added that Selangor and Johor are the two best states in the management of Non-Revenue Water (NRW), which is below 30 per cent.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said the result of pipe replacement efforts, leakage control and operational efficiency of water treatment plants had reduced the NRW from 36 per cent in 2016 to 27.8 per cent currently and is targeting 25 per cent by 2025.

“We are also replacing 150 kilometres (km) of pipes per year, a process which started in 2016 involving an overall length of 30,000km, including a 6,000km stretch of critical pipes to be replaced.

“We will do this in a planned and organised manner because it involves economic considerations and high costs,“ he said.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor), in a statement, said the First Phase of the Rasau Water Supply Scheme is expected to be completed in 2025. This includes 489 hectares of nine former tin mining ponds that function as the country’s first dual-functional Takungan Air Pinggiran Sungai (TAPS) with water supply capacity and flood mitigation.

The scheme also includes a water service system component involving the construction of the Sungai Rasau Water Treatment Plant (LRA) and a water supply distribution system with the Klang River abstracted as a new source of raw water supply, contributing 20 per cent of the total water production for Air Selangor in 2030.

The three-year second stage of the Rasau Water Supply Scheme will begin in 2027, with the total cost of the scheme amounting to RM5.54 billion. - Bernama