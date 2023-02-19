NRECC plans to build 10,000km of national river trails by 2030

KOTA BHARU: The Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Ministry (NRECC) aims to build 10,000 kilometres (km) of national river trails by 2030.

Its minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (pix) said a target of 1,000 km has been set for 2023, adding that the construction would be handled by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) and served as a pollution prevention strategy through a nature-based source control approach.

“The river trails will encourage activities such as picnicking, fishing and cycling among the local communities.

“The presence of the public in the area can also prevent irresponsible parties from turning rivers into a dumping ground,“ he said after visiting the Sungai Pengkalan Datu Trail in Kubang Kerian here today.

Nik Nazmi said the national river trail initiative has the potential to contribute to local eco-tourism, such as the floating market in the Pengkalan Datu area, which attracts both local and foreign visitors.

“To achieve this target, my ministry, in collaboration with state governments, will identify river reserve areas to be developed as recreational areas through trail construction and river beautification activities,” he added. - Bernama