NRECC to expedite completion of sewerage pipe network construction project: Nik Nazmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC) will speed up the completion of the RM393 million Package D44 Project for the Sewerage Pipe Network Construction in Bunus here, which has been delayed for some time.

Its minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the goal is to enable this project to be completed by November 2023 because it has been delayed since 2014 and so far its progress has reached 92.18 per cent.

“The original completion date was February 2018 and the contractor was given an extension until November 22, 2023 to fully complete the site works,“ he told reporters after visiting the project site here today.

He said a meeting will be held with the Sewerage Services Department (JPP), the National Water Services Commission (SPAN), Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) and the contractor, Puncak Niaga for that purpose.

The project is part of the River of Life Greater KL initiative to improve the quality of river water with the focus on sewage pollution control in the Bunus drainage catchment area.

The project scope covers the design and construction of a 55km sewerage pipe network, upgrading two main pumping stations KLR 289 and KLR 030, upgrading eight plant units to pump stations to complete the sewerage pipe network system.

The project was delayed due to several factors such as overlapping work areas with third parties, the Movement Control Order (MCO), unstable and rocky soils that affect work productivity as well as financial issues on the part of the contractor.

He said NRECC and JPP are aware that the completion delay has invited complaints from the public and gave a negative perception of the project implementation.

“The contractor has been instructed to take appropriate action to expedite work, especially in critical areas such as in front of Ayer Panas Market, Jalan Enggang, AU5 and AU4 areas as well as in Jalan Maktab,“ he said.

“We will continue to monitor the performance and quality of the contractor’s work. NRECC together with its agencies such as JPP, SPAN and IWK are committed to ensure immediate completion of the project in providing a better, effective and efficient sewerage infrastructure to safeguard the country’s water resources and environment,“ he said. - Bernama