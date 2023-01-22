NRECC to hold meeting on Sungai Golok PLSB next week

PASIR MAS: The Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC) will hold a meeting in Kuala Lumpur next week to discuss issues related to the Sungai Golok Integrated River Basin Development (PLSB) project, said Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (pix).

He said all the relevant agencies, including the state government, will discuss short-term measures to ensure the well-being of the residents.

“I will pay attention to the concerns of the residents who often face hardship due to floods allegedly caused by the construction of the PLSB embankment.

“Any outcome from the meeting will be informed later, including those related to special allocation if the matter is also discussed,” he told reporters after a meeting with flood action committee members and flood victims in Kampung Tersang, Rantau Panjang, here on Jan 21.

The media previously reported that nearly 100,000 residents from 62 villages in Rantau Panjang were disappointed with the Sungai Golok PLSB project, which they considered a failure.

Nik Nazmi said the residents’ demand for more sluice gates to be built along the embankment would also be discussed in the meeting.

“This discussion is needed because we don’t want the villagers to become victims while this project is being carried out. Insya-Allah, there will be immediate action by the relevant agency because we don’t want the flood to recur,” he said. - Bernama