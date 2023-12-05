NRECC to strengthen ties with state government

KOTA BHARU: The Federal Government’s commitment and cooperation with the state government will continue to be improved through a number of initiatives to safeguard the welfare of the people.

Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC) Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (pix) said among the initiatives taken involves flood mitigation to reduce the risk of floods in Kelantan and Terengganu.

“Part of the project is carried out by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage under the Flood Mitigation Project (RTB) which is being implemented. The initiative will increase the number of people protected from the dangers of floods.

“In Kelantan alone there are two main RTB projects that are being carried out, namely the Integrated River Basin Development (PLSB) project at a cost of RM456 million,“ he said after opening the ‘Karnival Alam Kita’ at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium, here yesterday.

Nik Nazmi said in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s call to expedite flood mitigation projects, agencies related have been asked to prepare reports related to PLSB for speedy action.

“The government is always rectifying weaknesses identified to ensure the impact of floods do not recur. The ministry is also taking various steps, among them to carry out maintenance of drainage through Integrated Flood Mitigation and Management, including developing infrastructure based on the concept of ‘make room for water’,“ he said.

He said that continuing with the project would ensure flooding was reduced at various flood-prone areas. -Bernama