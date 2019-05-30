NS abolishes quotations need in fund application

SEREMBAN: The state government views seriously the imposing of charges of RM50 to RM100 by suppliers against petty traders seeking quotations in order to apply for the Negri Sembilan Entrepreneur Development Fund.

As such, State Investment, Industrialisation, Entrepreneurship, Education and Human Capital Committee chairman Dr Mohamad Rafie Ab. Malek said that, as of today, all fund applications for the purchase of items for trading by the petty traders no longer require a quotation from suppliers.

‘’The state government was informed by many applicants that suppliers had imposed a charge of RM50 to RM100 per quotation against traders.

‘’So, it is adequate to state the estimated cost of the goods. However, successful small entrepreneurs must furnish the official purchase receipts after their applications are approved,‘’ he said in a statement here today.

The Negri Sembilan state government, through its 2019 Budget which was tabled in December 2018, had decided to provide a RM3 million grant for small entrepreneurs in Negri Sembilan with the setting up of the fund.

The Negri Sembilan State Development Corporation had been entrusted with the processing of the applications for the loan.

The committee had targeted 1,000 applications with each to receive a RM3,000 grant whereby RM2,000 would be for the purchase of items for trading and RM1,000 as the working capital. — Bernama