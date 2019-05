SEREMBAN: Negri Sembilan Gerakan today congratulated Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun for reintroducing the free shuttle bus service but suggested that foreigners be charged for using the facility.

Its chairman, Datuk David Choong Vee Hing, said the free shuttle bus service was a good move because it benefited the low-income group.

Choong, who is also a vice-president of the party, told a press conference that the state government should impose a fare on foreigners who use the service.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) government introduced a free shuttle bus service in 2007 but terminated it after a few months due to poor response.

Choong also said that a survey conducted by Gerakan recently showed that the people are prepared to give more time to the PH state government to fulfill the promises in the PH manifesto for the 14th general election last year. - Bernama