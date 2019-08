SEREMBAN: The Negri Sembilan government today conveyed its condolences to the family of Nora Anne Quoirin, the 15-year-old Franco-Irish girl who was found dead yesterday, near here after having gone missing for 10 days.

“We also mourn her loss because she and her family were guests in our state. We are deeply saddened by what happened and hope that her family will be strong.

“We hope that this will be the first and last such incident in Negri Sembilan and Malaysia. We hope this will not happen again,” said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun after chairing the weekly meeting of the state executive council.

Nora Anne, a special needs child, went missing on Aug 4 after her family had checked in to the resort a day earlier for a two-week holiday.

Her nude body was found yesterday about 2 km from the resort.

Pathologists from Kuala Lumpur conducted an autopsy today on the body of Nora Anne at the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital here.

Meanwhile, State Women’s Affairs, Family and Welfare Committee chairman Nicole Tan Lee Koon said she met with Nora Anne’s parents this evening.

She said she met with Nora Anne’s mother Meabh Jaseprine Quoirin and father Sebastian Marie Philipe at a resort in Pantai, Seremban, at 4pm and conveyed the condolences of the Negri Sembilan government and informed them of the government’s readiness to assist the family.

“They expressed their thanks to the Negri Sembilan government, especially Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, who had assisted them a great deal.

“They also expressed their gratitude to everyone, especially the security forces, who had been involved directly and indirectly in the search-and-rescue operation from Aug 4 up to yesterday,“ she said in a statement.

Tan said Nora Anne’s parents need some time to accept the fact that their daughter is no more. — Bernama