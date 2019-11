SEREMBAN: The Negri Sembilan government is conducting a study to come up with a mechanism to supervise the bird’s nest industry in the state, said State Urban Well-being, Housing, Local Government and New Villages Committee chairman Teo Kok Seong

He said the mechanism is needed to ensure the industry is run in a systematic manner and does not disrupt people’s lives, among others in terms of noise pollution and cleanliness of the environment.

“This is not an easy matter but we are trying to balance the needs of the public as well as industry players,” he said during the oral Question-and-Answer session at the State Assembly here today.

He was replying to a question from Saiful Yazan Sulaiman (BN-Johol) who was unhappy about these problems in Air Mawang, Johol.

Teo added that at the moment, guidelines issued by the Housing and Local Government Ministry were in use to supervise the industry and reassured that the state government “would not tolerate any irresponsibility” on the part of the players. — Bernama