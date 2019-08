SEREMBAN: The Negri Sembilan state government is ready to offer a helping hand to the family of Nora Anne Quoirin, 15, the Irish girl who has been missing from The Dusun resort in Nilai near here since Sunday.

State Urban Wellbeing, Housing, Local Government and New Villages Committee chairman, Teo Kok Seong, said that the state government had expressed its concern and willingness to provide any form of assistance within its capacity.

The state executive councillor (Exco) said the Quoirin family could contact the state government on the type of assistance they required and it would try to comply.

“At the same time, the state government welcomes the efforts of the teams involved in the ongoing search and rescue operation since the day Nora Anne was reported missing. We hope she is found safe,“ he told reporters here today.

Teo said the case at the resort was an isolated one.

Asked about the resort’s status, which is operating without a valid licence, but in the process of getting approval, Teo said the state government had given an extension until November for all unlicensed resort operators in the area to apply for licensing from the local authority — the Nilai Municipal Council (MPN).

“I understand that all the resort owners at the Pantai Hills Resorts (PHR) which includes The Dusun, are long-time entrepreneurs and they are very experienced. Most foreign tourists like to stay there because of the scenic surroundings, comfort and safe environment.

“We need to learn from this incident. It is also a lesson for resort owners to improve their security by adding CCTVs ... this is the responsibility of the resort owners,“ he said.

He said so far only 30% of resort operators in the PHR, including The Dusun, were in the process of submitting their applications.

The media had reported in June that 11 resort owners in the PHR had been given four months to apply for a licence and seek approval from the council.

The PHR, which covers almost 37ha has 44 landowners. — Bernama