NS JPJ issues 3,548 notices for various offences since March 22

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Road Transport Department (JPJ) issued 3,548 notices for various offences involving 1,847 vehicles during operations conducted between March 22 and April 6 in conjunction with Ramadan.

Its director Hanif Yusabra Yusof said inspections done on 7,789 vehicles during that period showed that goods vehicles topped the list of offences with 1,372 notices, followed by motorcyles (1,083) and cars (852).

“Public service vehicle operators were also hauled up with 45 summonses for offences such as driving without a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licence, misusing Motor Vehicle Licence (LKM), cutting queues, driving while using mobile phones, illegal parking and other technical offences,” he said in a statement today.

Also, 1,144 summonses were issued for breaches concerning vehicle licensing, driving licences (974), technical offences (498) and other offences (398).

He advised road users to always abide by traffic rules and be courteous on the road. - Bernama