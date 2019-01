REMBAU: The state government hopes that more initiatives can be carried out between government agencies and private sector companies in the effort to foster the awareness of society on the importance of looking after the cleanliness of the environment and recreational areas.

Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun said private sector companies were also encouraged to adopt eco-tourism areas in the state in line with the aspiration of the state government to improve the areas concerned.

‘’In the endeavour to promote and improve the eco-tourism industry in the state, the state government will make improvements in the areas.

‘’Among others, upgrading roads, installing lightings and providing new and bigger signboards to facilitate tourists and climbers coming here,’’ he told reporters after a Plogging (Combination of jogging and picking up litter) programme@ Gunung Datuk here today.

Also present was Negri Sembilan Forestry Department director Salim Aman.

A total 200 participants were in the programme which was jointly organised by the State Forestry Department, Kibing Group Malaysia Sdn Bhd and Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp) Negri Sembilan.

In another development, Aminuddin said he was satisfied with the response of the public in the state who complied with the no-smoking ban in eating premises which was implemented effective last Tuesday.

‘’It is a good thing which should be given attention by smokers. It is also hope that the smokers out there will be patient and regard the ban as a test that must be complied with. Every individual must respect their respective rights and differences whether smokers or non-smokers,’’ he said.

He also hoped that as disciplined and civilised citizens, no individual in the state would flout the ruling to ensure the good of all parties especially children and senior citizens. — Bernama