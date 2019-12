KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong has instructed the National Sports Council (NSC) secretariat at the 30th SEA Games to be on constant alert for eventualities as Typhoon Kammuri rages towards the Philippines.

The host nation has been placed under alert with precautionary measures being taken by its government and the Games organisers after Typhon Kammuri, locally known as Tisoy, was forecast to make landfall in the nation’s east between Monday night and early Tuesday.

Sim said he had contacted Malaysian Ambassador to the Philippines Norman Muhamad for updates on the situation.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and be in contact with the local officials there, including the Philippines Sea Games Organising Committee (PHISGOC) to ensure the safety of our athletes, sports officials and all Malaysians involved in the SEA Games.

“All team managers will also be kept updated for them to take the necessary action if and when needed,” he said in a statement, here today. - Bernama