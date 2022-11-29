NSE from Ipoh Utara to Ipoh Selatan temporarily closed tomorrow: PLUS

KUALA LUMPUR: PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) today announced the temporary closure of the North-South Expressway (NSE) between Ipoh Utara and Ipoh Selatan toll plazas from KM267.3 to KM280.6 (southbound) between 10 am and 2.30 pm tomorrow to facilitate a highway emergency response exercise.

PLUS chief operating officer Datuk Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi said highway users from Kuala Kangsar and the north are advised to use Federal Road (FT240) Jalan Jelapang-Ampang slip road, while those heading south to re-enter NSE via the Ipoh Selatan toll plaza.

“The safety of highway users is always our top priority. Therefore, emergency response exercises are conducted regularly to evaluate the level of preparedness of PLUS personnel and other agencies,“ he said in a statement today.

Zakaria also said the emergency response exercise is aimed at gauging the readiness and response by PLUS, emergency teams and related agencies in managing emergency situations on the highway.

The emergency response exercise will also involve various agencies such as the Malaysian Highway Authorities, the Police, Road Transport Department and the Fire and Rescue Department.

Highway users can contact the PLUSLine at 1800-88-0000 for the latest traffic information or assistance in the event of emergencies. - Bernama