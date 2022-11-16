NSRC urges Malaysians to immediately call 997 hotline if scammed

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) has urged Malaysians to contact their bank or the 997 hotline if they fall victim to a scam, in order to protect against further losses.

The centre said if a person notices unauthorised or unintended bank transactions, he or she should immediately call the bank’s hotline or the NSRC’s 997 hotline, which is reachable from 8 am to 8 pm daily, including public holidays.

“It is important that you call your bank or 997 as soon as you discover that you’ve been scammed to prevent losses.

“This will allow the banks to intercept the stolen funds and could help save you thousands, though there is no guarantee you will get your money back,” the NSRC said.

In addition, apart from alerting the bank or the NSRC’s 997 hotlines, the person must make a police report at the nearest police station as soon as possible.

This is important to allow authorities to launch a formal investigation.

“In the interest of time, you should reach out to your bank or the NSRC’s hotline before making the police report,” it said.

The NSRC is a joint effort between the National Anti-Financial Crime Centre (NFCC), the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), as well as financial institutions and the telecommunications industry.

The NSRC focuses on online financial scams - that is, instances where victims notice unauthorised transactions from their bank account and instances where victims are tricked into transferring funds via online financial services.

This may involve various types of scam methods, including phishing scams, Macau scams, malware attack scams, package delivery or parcel scams and love scams.

To learn more about the NSRC, read the frequently asked questions at http://nfcc.jpm.gov.my/index.php/soalan/about-nsrc or BNM social media platforms. - Bernama