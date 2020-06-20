NTF going after locals colluding with migrant smuggling syndicates for high profits

KUALA LUMPUR: For the sake of making profits of up to thousands of ringgit there are some locals willing to gamble with the country’s sovereignty by smuggling illegal immigrants into the country.

The smuggling agents (tekong), be it on the sea or land routes, are said to be receiving high payouts of about RM13,000 to RM15,000 for each illegal immigrant that is smuggled in.

This was revealed by National Task Force (NTF) commander Vice-Admiral Datuk Aris Adi Tan Abdullah who said efforts would be intensified to curb migrant smuggling masterminded mostly by tekongs comprising locals.

“They (tekong) earned amazing profits, but the payment varies depending on the area and activity involved,” he said in an exclusive interview with Bernama at the NTF headquarters recently.

For example, if an illegal immigrant is transported from one place to another across a short border route, the tekong will receive between RM800 and RM1,500 for each person smuggled.

“If the border (distance) is too far, it will cost about RM13,000 to RM15,000 per trip,” he said.

The NTF has identified the gateways for smuggling migrants in the northern part of Langkawi island in Kedah; southern part of Kuala Selangor in Selangor; Tanjung Piai in Johor and the southeast of Johor.

“NTF personnel carry out 24-hour surveillance in the hotspots every day,” he said.

The NTF also monitors approximately 500 rat routes in Sabah and Sarawak which are also being used to bring in illegal immigrants, he said.

Aris said the rat lanes in Malaysia were divided into three categories, namely trails with previous records of arrests but still active totalling 203 trails; previously used but inactive routes (202); and routes that were inactive but considered as the last option if routes one and two are tightly controlled (106).

He said his team faced a big challenges in tracking and identifying the movements of illegal immigrants, mainly the ethnic Rohingya people who entered the country through the rat trails because it was orchestrated by local tekongs and individuals at the land and maritime borders of the country

“Besides, the Straits of Malacca and Straits of Singapore are busy trade routes with the movement of merchant ships.

“This has provided the opportunity for illegal immigrants to take advantage of these trade routes to enter the country’s waters particular from the western and southern coast of the peninsula,” he explained. - Bernama