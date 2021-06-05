NTF steps up preparedness following landing of Rohingya refugee boat in Acheh

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has stepped up the preparedness of its maritime assets and radar monitoring as well as its air assets in the international waters following reports of the landing of a boat carrying 81 Rohingya refugees in Acheh, Indonesia yesterday.

The National Task Force (NTF) in a statement today said it would enhance surveillance to curb the smuggling of illegal immigrants into the country through rat routes along the west coast of the Malaysian peninsula.

“NTF will not compromise with syndicates and traitors involved in the smuggling of Rohingya refugees and illegal immigrants into the country. Strict action will be taken under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

“NTF together with 19 security and enforcement agencies will continue to carry out integrated operations to step up security at the country’s border in curbing the entry of illegal immigrants as well as controlling the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia,“ it said.

According to the statement, the NTF had received two reports of a Rohingya boat and ‘mother boat’ departing from Cox’s Bazar camp, Bangladesh in February and April.

“NTF believes that the landing in East Acheh is one of the ‘diversion’ tactics used by the syndicate to obscure their movement,” it said. — Bernama