SEREMBAN: The state government will not reduce the intake of civil servants as it is still using the policy set up by the Public Service Department (PSD), said Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Aminuddin said at present, there were 5,301 civil servants under the state government, comprising 3,509 in state departments, 1,566 in the local authorities and 226 in state statutory bodies.

“For now, the state government has no plans of reducing the intake of civil servants as it is still applying the policy set by the PSD, where the percentage of intake does not exceed 89% of the number of vacancies and this is in line with the federal government which wants the posts not to exceed 89%,” he said.

Aminuddin was replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Ismail Lasim (BN-Juasseh) at the First Meeting of the Second Session of the 14th State Legislative Assembly here today.

He also urged the people in the state to apply for jobs through the Public Service Commission’s portal.

On unlicensed telecommunications towers, Aminuddin said the state government viewed the matter seriously.

“According to information and the records of the authorities, there are 276 unlicensed telecommunications towers ... however, it cannot be denied that these towers were necessary to meet today’s communications, internet, application and online transaction needs.

“The local authorities are carrying out a whitening process to provide opportunities for them to apply for licences so that these telecommunications towers are built according to procedure and regulations,” he said.

He added that telecommunications towers which do not have a valid permit will be imposed a fine of between RM250 and RM79,800 for each application under the By-Laws of the Local Authorities.

Aminuddin was replying to a question from Ng Chin Tsai (DAP-Temiang) on unlicensed telecommunications towers.

He said the fee for the licence was RM2,000. — Bernama