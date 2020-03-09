Number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia rises to 117

PETALING JAYA: The number of Covid-19 cases in the country has gone past the 100 mark with another 18 new cases identified, bringing the total number of cases to 117.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the 18 people have been isolated and are receiving the necessary treatment

“Patient No 101, a new case among the Patient Under Investigation (PUI), had just returned from Iran. He had gone to Iran with his business partner on Feb 20 and returned on Feb 27. He had been identified as symptomatic on March 5 and diagnosed positive with the virus on March 8.

“He is now being treated at an isolation ward in Hospital Tuanku Jaafar, Negri Sembilan,“ he said in a statement.

Dr Noor Hisham said from the 117 cases, 19 cases are from PUI, 96 close contact and two from the humanitarian mission.

He said two people are still being treated with breathing aid.

Malaysia is the second worst Covid-19-affected country in Southeast Asia, with Singapore reporting 150 cases as of Sunday.

Noor Hisham added that the public can now test for the Covid-19 virus from home via private medical health centres.

“The ministry will collaborate with the private sector for the Covid-19 sampling services from home by training the private sector to take PUI samples.

“They will also need to adhere to standards set by the ministry when taking the sample.”

Noor Hisham said the samples will be taken either by a doctor or a paramedic and sent to accredited private laboratory for testing.

He said charges will apply for the taking the sample from home and getting it tested by the private sector.

Among the ministry’s partners are: Bookdoc, Pantai Premier Pathology Sdn Bhd, Lablink (M) Sdn Bhd (KPJ), Qualitas Medical Group Sdn Bhd, Gleneagles Kuala Lumpur, Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur, Pantai Hospital Cheras, Pantai Hospital Klang, Pantai Hospital Ayer Keroh, Melaka, Twin Tower Medical Centre, KLCC and DoctorOnCall.