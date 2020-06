PETALING JAYA: Since 2018, drunk drivers have caused 29 deaths and left 41 people injured in road accidents nationwide.

Statistics of cases between 2018 and May this year, released by the federal police traffic investigation and enforcement department yesterday, showed that 70 drunk drivers were held for causing fatal accidents during this period.

Of the number, 50 were charged in court while the rest are under investigation.

While the number of fatal accidents involving drunk drivers in 2018 and 2019 were under 25 yearly, the number of cases reported up until May this year has hit 22.

F or the same period, a total of 3,992 motorists were caught driving with blood-alcohol levels above the permissible limit.

The age group of 21 to 40 made up 70% of those held for drink-driving.

Federal police traffic investigation and enforcement department director DCP Datuk Azisman Alias said yesterday operations against drink-driving has been stepped up nationwide to clamp down on drunk drivers.

He said that the government and other agencies should also initiate counter-action and control the sale of alcohol, that is easily accessible.

In Petaling Jaya, in an intensified operations against drunk drivers, police arrested three motorists aged between 28 and 42 for drink-driving yesterday.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said 23 motorists were held for drink-driving since May 27, when operations were stepped up.

He said a total of 830 road users were checked during the period.

There was a slight decline in cases since the operation began, he added.

Read this story on our iPaper:

Number of drink driving fatalities higher than previous years