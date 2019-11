KUALA LUMPUR: The issue of the number of terminations of employees’ services in all sectors including through the voluntary separation scheme (VSS) in 2018 and 2019 will set the ball rolling at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Dewan Rakyat order papers, Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (PH-Jeli) has posed this question to Human Resources Minister M. Kula Segaran, asking about the opportunities available to those who have lost their jobs.

Equally interesting in the sitting today will be the government’s explanation on the trial period to test the effectiveness of a new standard operating procedure for the bauxite mining and export sector which was asked by Che Alias Hamid (PAS- Kemaman).

Yet another question which is expected to be of interest is that raised by Datin Paduka Dr Tan Yee Kew (PH-Wangsa Maju) who asked Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad about the method to determine the accountability of an activity or project using the Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s budget, as a way to prevent abuse of power, embezzlement and corruption.

After the oral question-and-answer session ends, six ministries are scheduled in the winding-up period of the debate on the Supply Bill 2020, including the Ministry of Primary Industries, Ministry of Water, land and Natural Resources, as well as the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture.

The Finance Ministry is also involved in the winding-up as the ministry responsible for winding-up the debate on the Budget at the policy level.

A total of 25 ministries are involved in the winding-up which began on Oct 29.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting this time is scheduled to be held until Dec 5. — Bernama