Number of evacuees continues to drop in all 5 flood-affected states

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees in 233 relief centres in the five states hit by floods dropped to 37,526 people as of 10 pm compared to the previous figure of 40,738 people in 257 centres at 6 pm today.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s InfoBencana app, 11,019 families are still affected by the floods.

In Selangor, evacuees dropped to 16,743 people from 3,693 families at 87 centres compared to 16,953 people in 88 centres this evening.

Also, the Malaysian Meteorological Department issued a thunderstorm and heavy rain warning for five districts, Gombak; Hulu Selangor; Petaling; Hulu Langat and Sepang until 11 pm.

In Pahang, the state disaster management committee secretariat announced that 21,726 people were still being housed at 148 centres in the districts of Kuantan, Bera, Pekan, Maran, Temerloh and Bentong as of 8 pm.

The secretariat also said that 36 roads were still closed in four districts, including Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Kuantan, Jalan Gemas-Temerloh and Jalan Temerloh-Mentakab in Temerloh; Jalan Teluk Ganchong Lepar, Pelak-Belimbing and Jalan Mentiga Terapai in Pekan; Jalan Pekan Sehari Kampung Awah, Jalan Serengkam and Jalan Kampung Wau/Kertau in Maran; as well as Jalan Gemas-Temerloh, Jalan Bohor Bahru, Jalan Charuk Puting-Guai and Jalan Triang Satu in Bera.

According to the website, publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, the water levels of Sungai Pahang in Lubuk Paku, Sungai Kundang (Maran) and Sungai Bera (Bera) were still above danger level but were on a downward trend as of 8.30 pm.

In Kelantan, the number of evacuees was steady at 685 people from 222 families at five centres in Pasir Mas as of 10 pm.

Also the website, publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, reported that there were the water level of all main rivers in Kelantan were below the danger level, but the water levels at Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas and Sungai Kelantan in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas were at alert level.

In Negeri Sembilan, 203 people from 56 families were seeking shelter at the four centres still operating in the state as of tonight.

In Melaka, the number of evacuees remained the same, at 29 from nine families at Sekolah Kebangsaan Parit Penghulu Kampung Parit Penghulu in Jasin, which is the sole relief centre still open in the state. — Bernama