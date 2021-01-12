Number of evacuees drop of flood situation improves

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12: The flood situation in Pahang, Johor and Kelantan has gradually improved this morning and the number of evacuees housed in temporary relief centres began to decline.

However, according to infobanjir.water.gov.my portal, the river water levels at several locations are still above the danger level, among them along Sungai Pahang including Lubuk Paku and Maran; Sungai Jelai in Lipis and Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang and Kuala Jambu in Kelantan.

In Pahang, a total of 20,823 evacuees from 5,702 families remained at 206 relief centres this morning.

According to Social Welfare Department (JKM) Disaster info portal, Temerloh remained the worst-affected district with 11,039 evacuees followed by Pekan (2,842), Maran (2,224), Bera (1,614), Lipis (1,149), Kuantan (749 ), Raub (658 ), Jerantut (523 ) and Rompin (25 ).

In Johor, the number of flood evacuees dropped slightly to 3, 598 victims from 996 families as of 8 am today in seven districts compared to 3,612 evacuees from 1,001 families at 8 pm last night.

Kota Tinggi still has the highest number of evacuees at 2,198 followed by Johor Bahru (1,084), Kulai (99), Kluang (97), Segamat (81), Mersing (22) and Pontian (17).

All evacuees are housed in 40 relief centres.

Jalan J172 (at Mawai Lama) in Kota Tinggi, Jalan Jabi-Bukit Tempurung (J156) (Segamat), Jalan Kota Tinggi-Kluang (FT091) in Taman Seri Impian, Kluang, are still closed to all vehicles due to landslide and flooding.

In Kelantan, the number of flood victims at seven relief centres in Pasir Mas and Kuala Krai has dropped to only 369 people this morning from 888 people yesterday evening.

Of the total, 316 are housed at four relief centres in Pasir Mas, while the rest are taking shelter at three relief centres in Kuala Krai.- Bernama