Number of evacuees in Johor drops, unchanged in Pahang and Melaka

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees housed at temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in Johor has decreased slightly this morning, while in Pahang and Melaka the number remained the same.

In JOHOR, state Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said that the number of flood victims has dropped to 3,714 people compared with 3,770 reported yesterday afternoon.

He said four districts were still affected by the floods involving 1,063 families who were housed in 47 PPS; Segamat continued to record the highest number of evacuees at 1,679 people, followed by Muar (1,190), Tangkak (712) and Batu Pahat (133).

“The weather is reported to be sunny, including the districts affected by the floods,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, he said four rivers remained above the danger level, namely Sungai Muar in Buloh Kasap, Segamat; Sungai Pagoh in Kampung Olak Sepam, Muar; Sungai Muar in Panchor, Muar; and Sungai Muar in Bukit Kepong, Muar.

In PAHANG, the state Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that a total of 301 flood victims were still placed in eight PPS this morning.

Pekan recorded the most number of evacuees with 161 people followed by Rompin (79 people) and Maran with 61 people.

The Meteorological Department forecast good weather in Pekan and Rompin throughout the day while Maran is expected to experience rain in some areas this afternoon.

In MELAKA, state Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said the flood victims in Melaka remained 341 people from 91 families this morning with all still housed at three PPS in Jasin. - Bernama