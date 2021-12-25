Number of flood-affected locations in 6 states drops to 126 — Nadma

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation as of this afternoon has eased, as the number of affected locations in the six states – Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Terengganu, Kelantan, Pahang and Kedah, has dropped to 126 locations, compared with 210 locations reported on Wednesday.

The National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) Disaster Operations Centre, said that it involves eight districts in Pahang, five in Selangor, two each in Kelantan, Kedah and Negeri Sembilan and one district in Terengganu, which are still affected due to flooding as of 6 pm today.

A total of 40 federal roads and 83 state roads were affected due to flash floods, floods, landslides, road collapses, sunken roads and damaged bridges, it said in a statement.

As a result, some routes are still closed for all types of vehicles and 15 routes are open for heavy vehicles only.

It added that six routes have been opened to all types of vehicles, including Jalan Pekan-Batu Balik and FT 082 Pekan Batu Balik, Pekan, Pahang.

According to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) Disaster Info application, as of 6 pm today there are 40,738 flood victims from 11,882 families who are still housed in 257 temporary evacuation centres in five states, compared with 43,289 flood victims reported this afternoon. — Bernama