PUTRAJAYA: The number of flood evacuees in Johor, Kedah, Perak, Penang and Selangor rose to 1,974 from 559 families as of noon today from 1,676 (466 families) at 8am.

According to the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) report, in Johor, 595 evacuees from 142 families are being housed at eight relief centres in Batu Pahat, Johor Bahru, Kulaijaya, Kluang and Pontian.

In Perak, the number of evacuees rose to 410 (101 families). They are being accommodated at three relief centres in Hilir Perak and one each in Batang Padang and Kerian.

In Kedah, 61 evacuees (39 families) are being housed at two relief centres in Kulim and Pendang.

Meanwhile, the number of evacuees in Kuala Selangor, Selangor and Seberang Perai, Penang remained unchanged at 784 (245 families) and 124 (32 families), respectively.

Nadma also said that thunderstorms, heavy rains and strong winds were expected to occur in southwest and northeast of Penang until 3pm today. — Bernama