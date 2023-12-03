Number of flood evacuees drops to 41,994 in four states

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of evacuees in the four flood-hit states dropped to 41,994 at 8 pm today from 43,132 this afternoon.

In Johor, the number of victims dropped to 41,661 people at 8 pm compared to 42,706 people at 2 pm, following the closure of six flood relief centres (PPS) in Muar, Segamat and Tangkak.

The Johor Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), in a statement, said the closure of these centres meant that 142 PPS were still operating in four districts.

Batu Pahat remains the worst affected district with 39,970 victims, followed by Muar (829 evacuees), Tangkak (544) and Segamat (318).

In Pahang, the JPBN Secretariat reported that the number of evacuees dropped to 155 people from 54 families compared to 169 people from 59 families this afternoon.

Of this number, 93 are at PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Leban Chondong and the rest at PPS SK Kampung Aur, both in Rompin district.

In Malacca, the number of victims in Jasin was lower at 87 people from 20 families at 8 pm compared to 166 people from 36 families at 2 pm, housed at PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Parit Penghulu.

The JPBN Secretariat, in a statement, said four PPS in the district were closed in stages from 9 am today.

In Sarawak, the JPBN Secretariat reported that the number of flood victims remained at 91 people from 18 families in Kuching, housed at PPS Dewan Sinaran Lumut and PPS Dewan Kampung Sungai Bedaun. - Bernama