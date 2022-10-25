Number of flood evacuees in Alor Gajah rises to 38

MALACCA: More people have been moved out of their homes due to floods in Alor Gajah, raising the number of evacuees to 38 (from 11 families) this morning from 27 (six families) last night.

State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said a relief centre at the Gadek community hall was opened at 11 pm yesterday to accommodate 11 evacuees from five families.

“A total of 27 people from six families are still being housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Durian Tunggal. They are from Kampung Bukit Tambun, Kampung Bukit Balai, Kampung Belimbing Dalam and Kampung Pulau,“ it said in a statement today. - Bernama