Number of flood evacuees in Batu Pahat drops to 263

JOHOR BAHRU: The number of flood evacuees in Batu Pahat dropped to 263 as of 8 am today compared to 343 recorded at 8 pm yesterday.

The Johor Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), in a statement today, said 64 families are still taking shelter at four relief centres.

The four centres are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Medan (130 evacuees), Yong Peng Community Hall (79), Sekolah Agama Seri Comel (35) and Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Hua Min (19).

“The state constituency areas in the district that are still affected by floods are Sri Medan, Yong Peng, Parit Yaani and Senggarang,” the statement said.

JPBN also informed that Sungai Bekok at the Bekok Dam was still at the warning level with a reading of 18.96 metres, while the weather in all 10 districts in the state is reported to be bright this morning. - Bernama