Number of flood evacuees in Batu Pahat drops to 8,650

JOHOR BAHRU: The number of flood evacuees in Batu Pahat dropped to 8,650 at 4 pm from 10,396 at 8 am today, following the closure of three flood relief centres (PPS).

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said the PPS closed were at Dewan Orang Ramai Taman Seri Sulong, Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Bengkal and Sekolah Agama Sri Bengkal.

“With this closure, 47 PPS housing 2,475 families are still in operation,“ it said in a statement today.

Three rivers in Batu Pahat are still at the warning level, namely Bekok Dam at Sungai Bekok (19.05 metres), Sembrong Dam at Sungai Sembrong (11.12 m) and Sungai Senggarang in Senggarang (3.3 m).

Rain has been forecast for five districts this afternoon while the weather in Kulai is expected to be overcast and Muar, Mersing, Kota Tinggi and Tangkak are predicted to be sunny. - Bernama