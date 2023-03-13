Number of flood evacuees in four states drops to 41,154

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees housed at flood relief centres in four states dropped slightly this morning to 41,154, compared with 41,994 last night.

In JOHOR, the number of evacuees dropped to 40,847 at 8 pm compared to 41,661 at 8 pm yesterday.

The Johor Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), in a statement, said 11,496 families were still taking shelter at 139 relief centres in the four affected districts.

“Batu Pahat remains the worst-hit district with 39,256 evacuees, followed by Muar (781 people from 226 families), Tangkak (576 people from 241 families) and Segamat (234 people from 63 families),” it said.

The water levels of four rivers in Batu Pahat were still above the danger mark, with Sungai Bekok at Bekok Dam registering 19.47 metres (m), Sungai Senggarang in Senggarang (3.63m), Sungai Simpang Kiri in Sri Medan (2.40m) and Sungai Simpang Kiri in Parit Sulong ( 2.05m), while Sungai Muar at Bukit Kepong in Muar was at 3.57m.

In MALACCA, the number of flood evacuees in Jasin dropped further to 61 people from 14 families as of 8 am, compared to 87 people from 20 families last night, following the closure of four relief centres in stages since yesterday.

The JPBN secretariat, in a statement, said the victims were housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan Parit Penghulu.

In PAHANG, the JPBN secretariat reported that the number of evacuees at two centres in Rompin district remained at 155 people from 54 families.

In SARAWAK, the JPBN secretariat said the number of evacuees remained at 91 people from 18 families in Kuching, housed at Dewan Sinaran Lumut and Dewan Kampung Sungai Bedaun, as of 7 am. - Bernama