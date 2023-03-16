Number of flood evacuees in Johor drops further to 28,008

JOHOR BAHRU: The flood situation in Johor has continued to improve with the number of evacuees in the two affected districts dropping to 28,008 at 8 pm from 29,063 at 4 pm today.

In a statement today, the State Disaster Management Committee said that Batu Pahat and Segamat districts are still affected and 96 temporary relief centres (PPS) are still open.

“Batu Pahat recorded more victims with 27,964 evacuees from 7,924 families, followed by Segamat with 44 people from 14 families,“ the JPBN said.

No rivers in the state have reached the danger level.

With the weather predicted to be sunny for all 10 districts in Johor, many victims are expected to be able to return to their homes as the floodwaters recede further. - Bernama