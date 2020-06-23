Number of flood evacuees in Johor rises to 731

JOHOR BARU: The number of flood victims in the state rose to 731 people as at 4 pm today, compared to 614 this morning.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R.Vidyananthan said the victims comprising members of 186 families were evacuated to 11 temporary relief centres in three districts namely Muar, Batu Pahat and Potian.

“A total of 316 people from 86 families are taking shelter at five relief centres in Muar namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Parit Nawi, SK Orang Kaya Ali, SK Batu 18, SK Parit Bulat and SK Seri Menanti.

“Some 205 people involving 45 families are placed at three centres in Batu Pahat - SK Peserai, Sekolah Agama 3 Serangkai and SK 3 Serangkai,” he said in a statement today.

Vidyananthan said in Pontian, 210 people from 55 families were being accommodated at SK Seri Bukit Panjang, SK Seri Bunian and SK Kampung Melayu Raya.

He said based on the weather forecast by the Malaysian Meteorological Department, the rain in the west coast of the state has begun to subside and is expected to fall in Mersing, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru.

Several districts in Johor were flooded since Saturday when low-lying areas were inundated due to heavy rains and high tide. - Bernama