Number of flood evacuees in Kedah down to 1,383

ALOR SETAR: The number of flood evacuees in Kedah dropped to 1,383 people from 420 families as of 8 am today, compared with 1,550 people from 468 families at 8 pm yesterday.

Kedah Civil Defence Force disaster management secretariat chief Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said all the victims were placed at 12 relief centres in four affected districts, namely Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena and Baling.

According to him, Kota Setar recorded the highest number of evacuees, with 671 victims from 236 families at five centres, followed by Baling, where 458 victims from 127 families were housed at four centres.

“In Kubang Pasu, 53 victims from nine families are still being housed at one relief centre, while in Pokok Sena, 201 victims from 48 families are seeking shelter at two centres,” he said in a statement here today.

Muhammad Suhaimi said as the weather improved, floodwaters receded in several areas, allowing some residents to return home.

Meanwhile, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage Info Banjir portal said that only one river in the state, namely Sungai Anak Bukit in Taman Aman, here, was reported to be at the danger level with a reading of 2.93 metres. - Bernama