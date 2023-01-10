Number of flood evacuees in Kedah drops to 114 people

ALOR SETAR: The number of flood victims in Kedah has dropped to 114 individuals from 36 families tonight, compared to 408 people from 136 families this morning.

Kedah Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) disaster management secretariat division chief Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said all evacuees are still being housed at two relief centres (PPS) still operating in the Kota Setar district.

“The relief centres involved are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Taman Aman with 101 victims from 33 familities and SK Seri Gunung with 13 evacuees from three families.

“Meanwhile, PPS Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Alor Merah, which was opened on Thursday, was fully closed at 6 pm today after all evacuees were allowed to return home,“ he said in a statement here tonight. - Bernama