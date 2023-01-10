Number of flood evacuees in Kedah drops to 408

ALOR SETAR: The number of flood evacuees in Kedah dropped to 408 people from 136 families as of 8am today, compared with 437 people involving 147 families last night.

Kedah Civil Defence Force disaster management secretariat chief Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said all the victims were placed at three relief centres in the Kota Setar district.

“The three relief centres still operating in Kota Setar are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Taman Aman, which houses 274 victims from 93 families; SK Seri Gunung (91 people from 29 families); and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Alor Merah (43 victims from 14 families).

“If the weather remains favourable, all evacuees may be allowed to return home today,” he said in a statement today. - Bernama