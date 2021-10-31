Number of flood evacuees in Kedah rises to 503

ALOR SETAR: The number of flood evacuees in Kedah has increased to 503 people from 153 families as of this evening compared to 446 people from 139 families in the morning.

They are sheltered at 10 flood relief centres (PPS) in three districts.

Malaysian Civil Defence Force Kedah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat chief Mejar (PA) Mohd Muaz Mohd Yusof chief said Baling district recorded an increase to 279 people from 90 families this evening compared to 234 people from 80 families in the morning.

“Besides that, the number of flood victims in Pendang district has also increased. The number sheltered at PPS Dewan Rakan Sukan, Tanah Merah increased to 188 people from 49 families compared to this morning’s 176 people from 45 families,“ he said in a statement.

Mohd Muaz said the number of flood evacuees in the Pokok Sena district (pix) was still the same as this morning with the 36 people from 14 families still sheltered at PPS Surau Permatang and Masjid Sungai Durian.

He said seven PPS were in operation in Baling namely at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tanjung Pari, SK Siong, Banggol Derom Public Hall, SK Titi Gantung, SK Tengku Putera, SK Pulai and SK Kedah. - Bernama