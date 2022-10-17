Number of flood evacuees in Kedah rises to 67

ALOR SETAR: The number of flood evacuees in Kedah has increased to 67 people from 16 families in Kubang Pasu and Langkawi, who are currently taking shelter at two temporary relief centres (PPS) as of 4 pm today.

Malaysian Civil Defence Force Kedah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat chief Major (PA) Mohd Muaz Mohd Yusof said one PPS was opened at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Changloon, Kubang Pasu at 3 pm housing 24 people from five families from Kampung Nangmah, Kampung Paya Lantau, and Kampung Nangmi.

“Meanwhile, in Langkawi, PPS Dewan Syifak which was opened at 8 pm last night saw the number of evacuees increase to 43 people from 11 families, compared to 38 people from 10 families as of this morning,” he said in a statement today.

He said the areas affected by the floods in Langkawi included Kampung Teluk Yu, Kampung Sungai Itau, Kampung Kilim, Tanjung Rhu, Kampung Pasir Hitam and Kampung Telaga Ayer Hangat. “Also affected are Tabika Kemas Pasir Hitam, Jalan Kelubi, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pulau Tuba, Jalan Penarak, Kampung Belanga Pecah, SK Seri Lagenda, Simpang Tiga Nyior Cabang, Kampung Padang Gong, Jalan Kedawang and in front of Padang Mat Sirat,“ he added. - Bernama