Number of flood evacuees in Muar, Tangkak drops to 159

JOHOR BARU: The number of flood evacuees in Muar and Tangkak has continued to drop, totalling 159 people from 37 families this morning compared to last night’s figures of 174 and 41 respectively.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan, in a statement, said as at 8am today three flood relief centres (PPS) were still open in Muar while one was in operation in Tangkak.

He said that in Muar, 132 people from 33 families in Kampung Parit Raja Darat, Kampung Parit Raja Tengah, Kampung Parit Amal, Parit Keroma Darat, Parit Sakai, Parit Besar and Kampung Parit Amat were still at relief centres.

They were housed at the PPS at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tengku Mahkota, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Parit Keroma Darat, and SK Parit Raja.

According to Vidyananthan, in Tangkak, 27 people from four families in Kampung Tanjung Gading Barat were staying at the PPS at SK Tanjung Gading 5.

“The water levels in several flood-hit areas have been receding gradually, but the Civil Defence Force, Fire and Rescue Department, police, Drainage and Irrigation Department and other related agencies are continuing to monitor the situation in high-risk areas,” he added.

“The weather in the two affected districts (Muar and Tangkak) is good this morning,” he said. — Bernama