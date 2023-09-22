Number of flood evacuees in Perak rises

IPOH: The number of flash flood evacuees in Perak rose this morning with 129 people from 48 families being housed at three relief centres in the districts of Taiping, Selama and Batang Padang.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat said in a statement that two newly opened relief centres were at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Jernih, Selama, housing 34 people from 14 families while 38 people from 16 families were at the Kampung Klah Community Hall, Sungkai.

The number of evacuees remained unchanged at 57 from 18 families at a relief centre at Kampung Simpang Halt Public Hall, Taiping which was opened yesterday.

According to the Perak Irrigation and Drainage Department, the levels of the Kinta River at the Tanjung Tualang Weir, the Bidor River in Changkat Jong and the Kerian River in Selama were at the alert point.

Thunderstorm is expected in the afternoon today in some districts including Larut, Matang and Selama, Manjung, Perak Tengah, Hilir Perak and Batang Padang while rain in several districts including Kampar, Hulu Perak and Kerian.

Meanwhile, the Public Works Department (JKR) said that only one lane of the FT077 Jalan Pengkalan Hulu-Thailand Border Section 5 in Hulu Perak is open for all vehicles due to a landslide and the installation of a Traffic Management Plan (TMP) in the area.

It said that Jalan A 156 Jalan Karai-Jawang Trosor in Kuala Kangsar is also closed to all vehicles due to the landslide. - Bernama