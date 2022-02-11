Number of flood evacuees in Sabah rises to 923

KOTA KINABALU: The number of flood evacuees in Sabah rose to 923 from 301 families this morning from 801 (248 families) last night.

State Disaster Management Secretariat said that they were moved out of their homes to 11 relief centres in five districts.

It said that Tenom, a district in the interior of the state, was the most affected with 396 flood victims from 125 families evacuated to five relief centres in the district.

The Makakagas Cultural House accommodates 117 people from 32 families; Kalang Kanar Cultural House (29 people, seven families); Gunting Cultural House (33 people, seven families); Pagukon Cultural House (200 people, 73 families); and Tenom Sports Complex (17 people, six families).

“The weather is good in most areas in Sabah this morning,“ it said in a statement today.

Meanwhile in Keningau, a total of 327 people from 120 families were evacuated to Kampung Senangang Church hall (215 victims, 68 families); and Sekolah Kebangsaan Pekan Keningau 2 (112 victims, 52 families).

In Sipitang, a total of 129 flood victims involving 43 families were evacuated to the relief centres at Mesapol mini hall (48 victims from 16 families) and Sekolah Rendah Kebangsaan Cina Chung Hwa Mesapol hall (81 victims from 27 families), the statement said.

The relief centre at Kampung Airport Tun Fuad hall in Kunak houses 62 victims from 12 families, while the Penampang Sports Complex Club House still accommodates a family of nine people.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department, thunderstorms are expected in one or two places, especially in the interior, in the afternoon and night in Sabah.

Meanwhile, Sabah Public Works Department, in a statement, said that a bridge in Jalan Amboi Satu, Tenom had suffered serious damage and is closed to all types of vehicles.

“Road users can use alternative routes on Jalan Tenom-Kuala Tomani, Jalan Amboi 2, and Jalan Cinta Mata,” it said.

The Sabah Railway Department said that the Beaufort-Halogilat-Beaufort route is not operating due to flooding in the Jimpangah Km98.6 area, and services will resume when the water begins to recede.

Another route, Tenom-Halogilat-Tenom is also not operational due to the landslide at Km130-137/7, and repair work is currently being carried out. - Bernama