Number of flood evacuees in Sarawak, rises

31 Jan 2021 / 10:50 H.
    Pix for representational purpose only.

KUCHING: Number of flood evacuees in Sarawak rose this morning to 133 from 26 last night.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee, in a statement today, said that three relief centres are currently operating in two flood-affected districts.

It said 106 evacuees were housed at two relief centres in Serian while 27 evacuees were being accommodated at a relief centre in Samarahan.

Ten days after the situation in all flood-hit areas in Sarawak went back to normal, the state opened a relief centre yesterday following heavy rain over the past few days. -Bernama

