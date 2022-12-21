Number of flood evacuees in Terengganu, K’tan continues to rise

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees in Terengganu and Kelantan continued to increase, while in Johor and Perak the number remained unchanged and dropped in Pahang.

In TERENGGANU, the number of evacuees rose to 40,456 from 11,097 families compared to 39,311 from 10,937 families last night, and all of them are being housed at 299 relief centres in eight districts, according to the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat.

Kemaman has the most number of evacuees at 9,147; followed by Besut (8,536) ; Hulu Terengganu (5,893); Dungun (4,419); Setiu (4,352); Kuala Nerus (3,597); Kuala Terengganu (2,777) and Marang (1735).

Based on the report on https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, six rivers in Terengganu are still above the danger level including Sungai Kemaman at Rumah Pam Paya Paman in Kemaman; Sungai Telemong in Kuala Ping in Hulu Terengganu; and Sungai Nerus in Kampung Langkap in Setiu.

In KELANTAN, the number of evacuees rose to 31,487 from 9,055 families this morning, compared to 31,313 from 9,005 families last night.

All of them are at 140 relief centres in eight districts namely Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Tanah Merah, Kuala Krai, Machang, Pasir Puteh, Kota Bharu and Bachok.

Meanwhile, in JOHOR, the number of flood evacuees remained at 48 from 15 families with two relief centres still open in Segamat.

The evacuees, from Kampung Seberang Batu Badak and Kampung Batu 5 Segamat, are being accommodated at Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak and Dewan Komuniti Kampung Tasek.

The Irrigation and Drainage Department reported that the water level at Sungai Muar in Buloh Kasap, Segamat, was at the warning point (8.63 metres).

In PERAK, the flood situation remained unchanged with 54 evacuees from 17 families still at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Tiang Darat and Dewan Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Abd Rahman Talib (SMART).

The water level of Sungai Bidor in Changkat Jong is still above the danger point.

In PAHANG, the flood situation in Kuantan continued to improve with only 221 people from 62 families still at three relief centres this mornting, compared to 484 people from 113 families at five centres yesterday.

The water level of Sungai Keratong, Rompin is still above the danger point with a decreasing trend. - Bernama